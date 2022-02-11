Nicki Minaj Goes Monochrome in an All-Black Prada Jumpsuit & Combat Boots That Come With Pockets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj makes a bold statement with her latest look. The “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper got highlighted in a photo shared to Spotify’s Instagram feed Thursday as she promotes her new single “Bussin” featuring rapper Lil Baby.

For the outfit, Minaj slipped on a monochromatic black outfit comprised of head-to-toe Prada pieces. The ensemble consisted of a short-sleeve nylon jumpsuit that had a structured collar and had the brand’s signature triangle logo. Around the waist was a belt that had a side-release buckle.

To ground everything, Minaj slipped on a pair of Monolith brushed leather and nylon boots that had a tall design and incorporated two small outer pockets. They also had two distinct black straps that had silver buckles and a chunky lug sole.

The “Did It On ‘Em” rapper has a luxurious and fashionable clothing taste that prompts her to create looks with some of the most popular trends of the time. Recently, we’ve seen the songstress wear a purple Mugler jumpsuit paired with white Alexander McQueen boots that showed off her affinity for highlighting color. Minaj has also worn a plunging corset and a lace-up skirt that shows her penchant for edgy silhouettes. When it comes to brands, some of them filled throughout her Instagram feed include Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Fendi.

The “Shanghai” rapper has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a capsule collection inspired by her glitzy aesthetic.

