Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style.

The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot.

When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout. Underneath, she went with a pink jumpsuit that had a plunging square neckline. The piece came to just below her knees and incorporated a stretchy fabric.

For accessories, Minaj threw on a few chunky diamond-encrusted necklaces and a bold platinum diamond watch that added glitz to her attire. Hair-wise, Minaj sported a sculptural look comprised of a bob with an angular bag that stopped right along her eyebrows.

To finish everything, Minaj donned a pair of the pink and white Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Boot. The shoes had multicolored eyelets and a pink stripe along the sole for a vibrant pop of color. The boots have a thick, chunky sole along with raised tread on the bottom of the shoes for maximum function. The shoes retail for $750.

Minaj has a trendy and modern taste in clothing that she displays on her Instagram feed and during live appearances alike. For example, recently, we’ve spotted Minaj wearing a purple Mugler jumpsuit with white neoprene Alexander McQueen zip-front boots. And we’ve also seen her monochromatic in an all-black Prada outfit paired with tall lug-sole Prada boots.

The “Want Some More” rapper has also made a lane for herself in fashion. She has starred in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a collection inspired by her glitzy aesthetic.

Flip through the gallery to see Minaj’s best onstage looks from over the years.

Pop on a pair of pink and white sneakers for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Oversized Leather Platform Sneakers, $580.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Comme Des Garçons Chuck 70 Low-Top Sneakers, $140.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker, $60.