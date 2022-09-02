Nicki Minaj Gives Barbiecore Another Go In a Pink and Purple Latex Bodycon Dress and Gilded High Heels for ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Riding the wave that is the barbiecore trend, Nicki Minaj shared an in-depth look at one of her outfits from her “Super Freaky Girl” music video on Instagram yesterday. The photos see Minaj sat in a chair, posing for the camera in a striped latex bodycon dress and sky-high platforms.

Minaj’s daring pleather mini dress was striped with hot pink and purple, complete only with shining gold chain shoulder straps and a micro mini skirt. Accompanying the chains holding her dress up, Minaj wore the same style wrapped loosely around her waist to cinch the dress in further, offering the “Anaconda” singer a tight and risky silhouette.

Pretty in pink, the aptly named “Harajuku Barbie” wore her pink tresses in a half-up-half-down style accompanied by a leopard print scrunchie. Minaj accessorized with see-through pink sunglasses, a chunky gold bracelet, and a matching gold watch.

The rapper was gilded from head to toe, Minaj sporting the gold accents down to her intimidating platform sandal-style shoes. The heels had a metallic sheen to them and were secured in place with thin straps that wrapped around the Trinidadian star’s ankles twice over, much like any other style of sandal heel. Although slightly unapproachable, the versatile platform shoe variety has been worn by Minaj and many other celebrities for a multitude of years.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

PHOTOS: See some of Nicki Minaj’s best on-stage outfits.