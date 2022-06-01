×
Nicki Minaj Glows for MaximBet in Hot Pink Cutout Swimsuit With Sparkling Details in Teaser Video

Nicki Minaj took to TikTok to announce her newest business venture.

The rapper proved that bathing suits are the new business suit in her latest post yesterday. The star celebrated her partnership with Maxim in style as she sat in a hot tub wearing bright pink swimwear. She captioned the post “I’m honored to become the Global Ambassador of #MaximBet & Creative Director of #MaximMagaxine this is gonna be so much fun.”

Maxim Bet is a sports betting lifestyle brand launched by Maxim last year. The superstar will collaborate with MaximBet on merchandise, fan experiences, partnerships and branding.

The “Super Bass” singer made a case for work-life balance in the video. She sat in a jacuzzi surrounded by a larger pool in a stylish set. The suit featured an asymmetrical shape with one strap running down her shoulder. The look also featured a large cutout at her midsection and had the words “MaximBet” written in sequins across the top. She also accessorized with a pair of  oversized hoop earrings.

The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper is no stranger to partnerships. She has made a lane for herself in fashion by starring in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a collection inspired by her glitzy aesthetic.

Minaj is usually seen sporting her signature pink color scheme. She tends to favor popular brands like Burberry, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

See 10 of Nicki Minaj’s best onstage outfits of all time.

