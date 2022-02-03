Nicki Minaj Goes Green in Balenciaga Ice Pick Heeled Boots & Matching Mini Dress With Lil Baby for ‘Do We Have a Problem?’ Teaser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj has been on a social media posting spree ever since she announced the release of her new single with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?”

Twelve hours before the song drops, Minaj decided to prepare the barbs with a new image of herself and the Atlanta rapper. The photo has already garnered more than one million likes and is flooded with comments from fans gushing over her ensemble and expressing their excitement about her new music.

“Pull up on a OPP. Do We Have A Problem? MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT!! Lil Baby w|The BARBIE,” she wrote under the shot.

In the new photo, the “Yikes” rapper sits on an olive green suede couch alongside Lil Baby. The duo appears to be sitting in a living room setting as there is stacks of money on a coffee table in front of them. Minaj wore a form-fitting green satin dress that was complete with thin spaghetti straps and ruched detailing on the side of her torso. She flooded the garment with diamonds wearing a large chain that reads “BABY,” a diamond choker, multiple silver bracelets and a blinged out watch.

She swooped her blond locs to the side and curled them upwards. The chart topping artist opted for soft eye makeup and a bold red lip.

When it came down to the shoes, the self-proclaimed Barbie slipped into a pair of bright green Balenciaga Essex boots, which retail for $1,890. The shiny silhouette features a sharp pointed-toe, a side decorative buckle, an exaggerated counter at the back, an inner zip closure and a 4.3-inch heel.

Lil Baby was sure to complement Minaj’s look. The Apple Music Award winner sported a red leather outfit that consisted of a pullover jacket and matching loose-fitting pants. He finished off his look with a large watch and crisp white kicks.

“Do We Have A Problem” will be available to stream on Feb. 4th at midnight.

