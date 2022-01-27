Nicki Minaj Teases New Song with Lil Baby in Button-Up Mini Dress and Blinged-Out Gold Chained Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj showed her penchant for blinged-out style in a shot from her and Lil Baby’s new music video, “Do We Have A Problem?” The video and single, as teased in Minaj’s post, are set for release on February 4.

In the video, the “Va Va Voom” singer donned a button-up minidress. The sleek Balmain number featured gold button closures on its front, as well as a sleeveless silhouette and black leather texture. Minaj, true to form, accessorized like a pro with sparkling gold bracelets, a watch and hoop earrings, as well as matching anklets.

When it came to shoes, the “Queen” musician added daring Tom Ford pumps to her coordinated ensemble. Her $1,250 style featured black leather uppers and 4.3-inch stiletto heels. The pointed-toe style also included metallic gold heel tips and gold chain toe accents, matching perfectly with her jewelry and creating a monochrome moment.

Pointed-toe pumps have re-emerged as a go-to shoe this season, due to their sharp nature and ability to streamline any ensemble. Chain details have also grown as a top trend from their edge factor, appearing in shoes from Aldo, Jeffrey Campbell, Michael Kors and Versace. In addition to Minaj, stars like Paris Hilton, Christina Ricci and Kate Middleton have worn sharp heels by Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Emmy London in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

