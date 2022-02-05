Nicki Minaj Zips Up in Scuba Boots & Purple Jumpsuit While Holding Court at Lakers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj proves that she can pull off a sleek outfit.

Just on the heels of her newest single release “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring rapper Lil Baby, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper attended the Lakers vs. Clippers game on Thursday night with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son Papa Bear.

For the attire, Minaj served up a streamlined look comprised of a purple Mugler catsuit that featured a plethora of lines embossed with the brand’s name etched on the front. With purple being one of the Lakers’ colors (in addition to yellow), her outfit serves as a glam show of support for the team.

She accessorized with an assortment of glittery bracelets, a watch, her signature “Barbie” chain and other layered sparkly items. She also wore a silver pair of her bamboo earrings from her “Fendi Prints On” collection with the Italian luxury fashion house. For the hair, Minaj went with a ‘90s-inspired style consisting of a high ponytail and a swoop bang.

Nicki Minaj in Mugler with her family at the Lakers vs. Clippers game on Feb. 03, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

To finish off everything, Minaj added a pop of color contrast with a pair of neoprene white zip-front boots by Alexander McQueen that incorporated a round toe, rubber tread sole and block heel.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper has a trendy and luxurious sartorial aesthetic and wears some of the most popular labels and on-trend silhouettes. As of late, she has worn a button-up mini dress and gold chained pumps for an elevated appearance, and she has even worn a monochromatic plunging corset and lace-up skirt for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” When it comes to brands, some of them filled throughout her Instagram feed include Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Minaj’s best onstage looks from over the years.

