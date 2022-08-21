Nicki Minaj Dances to Whitney Houston With Western-Inspired Twists in Bodysuit, Cowboy Hat & Boots

Nicki Minaj danced to Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” in a lingerie-inspired ensemble with a cowboy hat and standout shoes that gave the look a twist.

The “Harajuku Barbie” shared the Instagram video yesterday, where she’s seen wearing a white oversized robe with deep pockets over a black bodysuit and corset combo that cinched the star’s waist.

The performer paired the risky bustier with shiny black knee-high boots in black. The pointed footwear was fitted with a stiletto style heels that made Minaj slightly taller. The statement shoes elevated the ensemble, making the behind-the-scenes outfit one to remember.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent shoe go-to’s have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Minaj is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. The celebrated rapper has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

PHOTOS: Check out 10 of Nicki Minaj’s best on-stage outfits.