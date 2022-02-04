Nicki Minaj Commands Attention in Plunging Corset, Lace-Up Skirt and Pointy Crystal Pumps for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj is taking over the month of February.

On the heels of the release of her new single with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?” The self-proclaimed barbie stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday night. Minaj opened up about motherhood, releasing new music and even did an unreal impression of Adele. The queen of rap further revealed that her fans can expect a new album from her before summer 2022.

The chart topping rapper pulled out all the stops for her appearance on the talk show. Minaj arrived on set wearing an all-black ensemble by Dion Lee. Her outfit consisted of a black Undercorset that she paired with a plunging black bra. The top features power stretch side panels and hook and eye stud fastenings traced along the center front. The bonded cotton garment retails for $390.

The “Other Woman” actress continued with a monochromatic aesthetic and completed her outfit with a Lace Up Eyelet Skirt from the eponymous label. The mid-length skirt includes a striking front vent and is laced with a front placket detail in a ribbed viscose-blend knit. The tapered silhouette retails for $650.

She opted for minimal accessories and decided to add a pop of color to her look with fiery, red nails. The “Seeing Green” artist swapped her blond locs for long dark tresses. She styled her hair in a half up, half down style and swooped her bangs to the side.

When it came down to the shoes, Minaj slipped into a pair of Embroidered Evening Pumps by Alexander McQueen. The silhouette includes a crystal-embellished strap, a sharp pointed-toe and a satin covered heel. The black pumps retail for $1,190.

Flip through the gallery to see Minaj’s best onstage looks through the years.

Add a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps to your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Schutz Women’s Boris Slingback Pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.