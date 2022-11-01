Nicki Minaj Elevates Daring Cinderella Costume With 7-Inch Pleaser Heels for Halloween

Nicki Minaj brought fairytale glamour to Halloween this year.

The “Super Freaky Girl” singer dressed up as Disney princess Cinderella and shared her costume photoshoot with fans on Instagram yesterday.

The Cinderella gown was custom-made for Minaj by Zigman, a fashion brand founded by Juraj Zigman. The ensemble featured a corset and a ruffled mermaid-esque tail that had a mixture of sheer blue and satin fabrics.

The dress is embellished with crystals all over, blue sequin sparkles, and ribbon. Minaj accessorized with a black ribbon choker, a blonde wig in a top knot bun with front bangs, and a sparkly silver headband to tie together the entire look.

Making justice to Cinderella’s story, Minaj chose a pair of clear pleasers to elevate her costume. Although they were hidden under the dress, the shoes featured 7-inch heels. In the last picture of the carousel, it’s possible to see one of the heels lost in the pink fairytale set, a nod to Cinderella losing her crystal shoes.

Later on, Minaj uploaded another video showing her makeup. “Heavy on it,” she captioned. The rapper wore pink lips and winged eyeliner.

Minaj is not the only celebrity who embraced the Halloween spirit this year. Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, Kim Kardashian, and, of course, Heidi Klum, wore impressive ensembles to celebrate the spooky holiday. And speaking of pleasers, Megan Fox also slipped on a pair of clear 7-inch heels for her Pamela Anderson costume.

PHOTOS: The Wildest Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022