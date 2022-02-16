Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician.

When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit with a plaid shirt. She accessorized with a cylindrical handbag adorned in the eye-catching pattern and her signature iced out Barbie chain. Minaj also sported a statement-making hairdo that uses inspiration from hairstyles of the ‘90s. It consisted of a swoop bang and a messy high bun, both in fiery red.

To ground everything, the “HOV Lane” rapper opted for a pair of $990 Burberry Dolman Check Tall Stiletto Boots that incorporated a knitted sock boot design for a flexible yet very stylish silhouette. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and had a pointed toe.

The Burberry Dolman Check Tall Stiletto Boots CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

For Minaj’s sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear glitzy clothing that’s indicative of today’s hottest trends. For example, we recently saw Minaj wear a head-to-toe Prada look that gave her own spin on monochromatic dressing, and we’ve even seen her wear loungewear paired with graphically printed outerwear for a fun, sophisticated twist that showed off her affinity for mixing and matching garments.

The “Win Again” rapper has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a capsule collection inspired by her glitzy aesthetic.

