Nicki Minaj Elevates Thigh-High Silver Dress With Strappy Sandals & Barbiecore Nails at the MTV VMAs Afterparty

Nicki Minaj had an incredible night at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday night.

In addition to receiving this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the Queen of Rap delivered an iconic performance that included a medley of her greatest hits. She also took home the Best Hip Hop Video Award for her collaborative single with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?”

Nicki Minaj and Rosé attend the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

To celebrate the big night, the chart topping entertainer attended a VMAs afterparty in New York City. Minaj arrived alongside her team in a silver satin gown by Burberry.

The garment had a ruched neckline, large bow on the side of the bodice and extreme thigh-high slit. Sticking to her signature Barbie aesthetic, the “Super Freak” hitmaker styled her bright pink tresses half up, half down and flipped the ends up.

Related Kane Brown Suits Up In Prada Joggers & Chunky Combat Boots With Wife Katelyn Jae Brown In Platform Sandals at MTV VMAs 2022 Sofia Carson Gives Goth Glamour Edgy Twist With Hooded Cape & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels at the 2022 MTV VMAs Nessa Diab Hosts the MTV VMA's Black Carpet in Black Sparkly Dress and Purple Metallic Boots

Nicky Minaj arrives at the MTV VMAs after party in New York City on August 28, 2022. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam factor, she opted for a sultry smokey eye and a pink pout. She continued to make the color the focal point of her outfit by adding long hot pink pointy nails. Minaj uploaded an Instagram reel, which revealed that she completed her look with a set of strappy sandals.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.

PHOTOS: MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals