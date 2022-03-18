×
Nicki Minaj Dances With Coi Leray in Sky-High Ice Pick Heels in ‘Blick Blick!’ Music Video

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

nicki-minaj-bodysuit-heels-wig
The Barbie is back, and this time with Coi Leray in a new music video for their song “Blick Blick!”

Nicki Minaj joins Leray in colorful outfits, with both rappers looking sleek. Among the standout outfits, Minaj wears a strapless corset with pink and green accents that featured lace detailing. It was coordinated with tiny black distressed shorts and tie-dye Philipp Plein thigh-high boots featuring the brand’s signature skulls embellished with crystals on ice pick heels. The intense shoe, accompanied by the black corset, gave the musician a flattering boost of height and length. Minaj also rapped in a silver and black gradient wig and accessorized with several necklaces.

CREDIT: Philipp Plein

Leray wore a bandana-print bottoms and an ultra-cropped top in white. The rapper also wore yellow knee-high boots to mirror Minaj.

CREDIT: Alexander Wang

In the next scene, Minaj wears a black Alexander Wang logo bra on top, accompanied by leather sweats. Minaj wore a pink wig alongside Leray, who complimented her in a pink bob. For footwear, Minaj went with Balmain sock boots with a thick black heel. The logo can be seen printed all over the boots in black. Leray wore a sleeveless pink fur jacket with a tiny bandeau top in white. On the bottom, she wore baggy blue jeans folded around the waist and Timberland-style boots.

CREDIT: Balmain

