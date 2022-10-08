Nick Jonas Is Chic in Green Suit and Metallic-Toe Dress Shoes for Grand Opening of His New Restaurant

Nick Jonas tried his hand at a new and exciting venture last night, trading in hit songs and stage performances for bartending and the restaurant biz, at the opening of Villa One Tequila Gardens. Located in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, the restaurant launch brought together the best parts of life including great people, quality music, food, and tequila.

Celebrating the night of firsts in style, Jonas wore an army green double breasted oversized blazer with turtleshell buttons, which he styled alongside matching equally baggy flared slacks. The sharp jacket featured stark white stitching that offered an interesting contrast to the earthy green tones overwhelming the ensemble. The musician’s suit falls right in line with his personal style. The artist has a knack for monochromatic dressing, sporting outfits that include the same shade on numerous occasions.

On his feet, Jonas wore a classic pair of black dress shoes with a playful gilded twist, the leather footwear tinged with metallic hardware on the pointed toes. The formal footwear included short square heels and a sleek lace-up silhouette that offered the look an undeniably dapper touch.

When it comes to footwear, Jonas’ styles range from retro to slick. The “Camp Rock” star’s red carpet footwear range is vast, including trendy Maison Margiela x Reebok sneakers, Kenneth Cole boots, and Christian Louboutin brogues. His off-duty wardrobe frequently includes colorful and comfortable neutral sneakers as well, hailing from the likes of Converse, Vans, Vagabond Shoemakers, and Pierre Hardy to name a few.

As for the exciting eatery project, Jonas and his business parter and Villa One Tequila Gardens’ co-founder John Varvatos aren’t stopping with San Diego, let alone California. The pair have a pop-up in Las Vegas, and plan to expand their business model to Los Angeles, New York City and Miami in the upcoming year.

