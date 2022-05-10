Neve Campbell Suits Up With Peekaboo Bralette & Ferocious Leopard Slingback Heels at ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Neve Campbell added a pop of print to her neutral outfit when the actress stepped out for the premiere of the new Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Monday night in LA.

She hit the red carpet with some of her costars, including Becki Newton, Michael Graziadei and Angus Sampson. Campbell plays Maggie McPherson in the new show, which premieres on Netflix on May 13.

Campbell at ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ premiere on May 9. CREDIT: Katie Flores/Broadimage / MEGA

To the event, Campbell wore a tailored brown suit with black buttons and black paneling. She wore a black lacy bra top under her buttoned-up jacket. The actress accessorized with a dainty necklace, drop earrings and a few rings.

The “Scream” alum went wild with her shoes. She wore pointed-toe slingback pumps featuring a brown leopard print that added a little more interest to the neutral outfit.

A closer look at Campbell’s heels. CREDIT: Katie Flores/Broadimage / MEGA

When she graces red carpets, Campbell tends to don beautiful creations from brands like Aliétte and Barney Cheng. She has an affinity for glittery dresses and structured tailoring for star-studded engagements. Her off-duty style consists of relaxed, casual clothing.

