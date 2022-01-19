Neve Campbell Suits Up in Flowy White Outfit & Sparkling Sandals for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Neve Campbell shows how to make an all-white outfit look polished.

The “Scream” star attended “The Late Late Show” on Jan. 18 to promote the sequel of the hit slasher film, which released on Jan. 14. For Campbell’s monochromatic ensemble, she donned a white suit and a flowy vest. The pants were loose-fitting and provided a great amount of volume. She accessorized with a gold watch, dainty necklaces and gold earrings that perfectly unified the moment.

Neve Campbell wears a white suit at “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Neve Campbell with Adam Devine at “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

When it came down to the shoes, Campbell opted for a pair of white sandals that featured a little bit of sparkle and an eye-catching print. The “Wild Things” starlet sat alongside Adam Devine, who also made an appearance on the program to promote his series “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Campbell’s essential style consists of relaxed, casual clothing. On her Instagram feed and on sidewalks alike, Campbell wears slouchy jeans, printed separates, breezy outerwear and glitzy dresses that all feel like they mesh well with her tastes. On the footwear front, the “House of Cards” actress slips her feet into pumps, sandals, boots, sneakers and flats that take her outfits to the next level.

When she does grace red carpets, she dons beautiful creations from brands like Aliétte and Barney Cheng. She has an affinity for glittery dresses and structured tailoring for star-studded engagements.

