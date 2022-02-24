Nathan Chen Shows Off Nike’s ‘Court Legacy’ Tennis Shoes on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Following Big Win at the Olympics

Superstar figure-skater Nathan Chen stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week to talk about winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and more.
Aptly, the Nike-sponsored athlete opted to wear a pair of the iconic brand’s ‘Court Legacy’ tennis shoes for the appearance. He chose the white colorway featuring royal blue Swoosh logos on the side, black midsole stripes and a hit of bright orange branding on the tongue. The style retails for just $60.
The three-time World champion, 22, paired the clean leather low-top silhouette with white socks, dark skinny jeans, a blue sweater and of course, his shiny gold medal. During the interview, Chen chatted with Fallon about returning to college at Yale and making mistakes during routines.
Chen picked up two medals at the 2022 Winter Games, including a gold in the men’s single figure skating event and a silver medal in the team event. He also became the first Asian American male figure skater to win a gold medal at the Olympics.
Check out the full interview below.
Shop Nathan Chen’s shoe look.
To Buy: Nike Court Legacy, $60; nike.com