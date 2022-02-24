Nathan Chen Shows Off Nike’s ‘Court Legacy’ Tennis Shoes on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Following Big Win at the Olympics

Nathan Chen performing at the Olympics wearing Nike on Feb. 10, 2022.

Superstar figure-skater Nathan Chen stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week to talk about winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and more.

Aptly, the Nike-sponsored athlete opted to wear a pair of the iconic brand’s ‘Court Legacy’ tennis shoes for the appearance. He chose the white colorway featuring royal blue Swoosh logos on the side, black midsole stripes and a hit of bright orange branding on the tongue. The style retails for just $60.

Nathen Chen dons a blue sweater with dark skinny jeans and white Nike sneakers featuring royal blue accents on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: NBC

The three-time World champion, 22, paired the clean leather low-top silhouette with white socks, dark skinny jeans, a blue sweater and of course, his shiny gold medal. During the interview, Chen chatted with Fallon about returning to college at Yale and making mistakes during routines.

A closer look at Nathan Chen wearing Nike’s Legacy Court tennis shoes in white with royal blue and black accents. CREDIT: Splash

Chen picked up two medals at the 2022 Winter Games, including a gold in the men’s single figure skating event and a silver medal in the team event. He also became the first Asian American male figure skater to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Nathan Chen performs during the men’s Single Skating Free Skating event at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

