Nathalie Emmanel Puts Eye-Catching Finish On Elegant Yellow Dress With Iridescent Spiked Sandals

Nathalie Emmanuel elegantly stepped out in New York City today. The “Game of Thrones” actress made a vibrant case for the summer season in a lemon-colored gown. The breezy piece included thin straps, a plunging neckline, fitted bodice and ruffled hemline.

Emmanuel’s auburn pixie was styled curly and she accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, layered choker necklaces and several midi rings. For glam, the “F9” star went with a subtle smokey eye and pink pout.

Nathalie Emmanuel spotted out in New York City on August 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Nathalie Emmanuel out in New York City on August 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it came down to the shoes, Emmanuel completed her look with a pair of iridescent stiletto sandals. The shoe style featured a wide strap across the toe and sat atop a sharp heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year.

The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Nathalie Emmanuel out and about in New York City on August 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Emmanuel is best known for her role as Missandei in the 2011 HBO series “Game of Thrones.” On the show, she won the hearts of many with her striking looks and remarkable portrayal of her character. Outside of acting, Emmanuel has also proven herself to be a fashionista. Over time, the actress has consistently impressed fans with her style. For footwear the model tends to gravitate towards staple pointed-toe pumps, sleek ankle boots, platform silhouettes and statement sandals.

