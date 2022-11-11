Natasha Lyonne Sharpens Up in Miu Miu Blazer & Quilted Bag for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Preview

Ferragamo hosted an exclusive cocktail party to celebrate Maximilian Davis’ debut collection. The event, held at the brand’s flagship store in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday, featured select pieces from their spring 2023 collection.

Many famous faces like attended the event, including Salem Mitchell, Rachel Sennott, and Natasha Lyonne.

For the party, Lyonne donned a white button-down shirt which she wore tucked into black high-waisted suspender trousers. The pants featured thick straps that were slung over Lyonne’s shoulders. Overtop both garments, the director wore an oversized black and white checkered Miu Miu blazer.

Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne at Maximilian Davis’ debut collection preview on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Lyonne sported a shining gold chain and coordinating rings and bracelets. She further accessorized her look with a crossbody quilted Miu Miu mini-bag that she’s worn on many occasions.

Related Elle Fanning Slips into Slingback Loafer Pumps with A Princess Gown for Miu Miu's Magnolia 'Twist' Fragrance Aubrey Plaza 'Spills the Tea' on Co-Stars in 5-Inch Heels & Plunging Black Dress on 'Stephen Colbert' Miu Miu's Ballet Flats & Birkenstock's Boston Clog Were the Top Two 'Hottest Products' in Q3, According to Lyst

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Lyonne is a fan of platform heels, specific ones from Miu Miu. You can often find the “Russian Doll” actress wearing thigh-high boots, mules, and pointed pumps from brands like Schiaparelli, Hermes, and Gucci on the red carpet.

Ferragamo Beverly Hills CREDIT: GEORGEEVAN

The preview featured select pieces from the spring 2023 collection and is available in 4 U.S. stores and online for the month of November. Reflecting the themes of the designer’s first Milan runway show – its beachfront palette, elegance, fresh perspective and modern glamour – the edit offers an exclusive first look at Davis’ vision.

Salem Mitchell at Maximilian Davis’ debut collection preview on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Rachel Sennott at Maximilian Davis’ debut collection preview on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

On Nov. 4, to coincide with the launch, Ferragamo also unveiled a virtual space entitled the “World of Ferragamo,” an immersive experience on Ferragamo.com, where users can journey through an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes.

PHOTOS: See the shoes from Ferregamo’s Valentines Day capsule collection.