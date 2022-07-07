Natalie Portman Gets Vibrant in Orange Skirt Suit & Strappy Silver Sandals for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour In Rome

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman made another stylish appearance while promoting her new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in Rome, Italy on Thursday.

The Israeli-born actress, 41, showed off a bright orange skirt suit featuring a collarless blazer with sleek silver buttons and an asymmetric cut. She paired the vibrant look with strappy silver metallic sandals set atop a subtly angled heel, which seamlessly matched the silver hardware on her jacket.

Natalie Portman strikes a pose in an orange outfit styled with strappy silver metallic sandals on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The mother-of-two wore her hair slicked back into an updo and sported a matching lip and a black manicure. During this European press tour so far, Portman has turned quite a few colorful looks, from a “Clueless”-inspired set to a chic red strapless Dior mini dress and matching red Jimmy Choo sandals at the UK premiere of the action film.

Natalie Portman wearing a vibrant orange skirt suit at the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ photocall in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: MEGA

When the “Black Swan” star isn’t hitting the red carpet, she’s known for her low-key, sporty-casual style. She can often be seen stepping out Nikes, Asics, and classic Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, as well as beloved Birkenstocks sandals. In recent months, the Dior ambassador has been spotted in Nike’s Air Skylon II silhouette and Asics’ Gel-Kayano 27 runners on various occasions.

A closer look at Natalie Portman wearing strappy silver sandals featuring a slightly angled heel. CREDIT: MEGA

