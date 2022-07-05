Natalie Portman Goes All-Red in Strapless Dior Mini Dress, Sandals & Floral Crown at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman was burning red at her latest premiere.

The “Black Swan” actress stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” UK premiere on Tuesday in London. Portman, who plays Jane in the Marvel film series, was joined by several costars including Tessa Thompson and Pom Klementieff as well as director, Taika Waitiki at the premiere.

Portman at the UK premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 5. CREDIT: John Phillips / Stringer

Portman hit the event in a red mini dress from Dior. The strapless dress is a modified version of a look from the house’s resort 2023 collection; a midi dress with the same structure. Portman added minimal jewelry to the ensemble, but she did wear a large red floral headpiece that matched the dress. When it came to her footwear, Portman kept the monochromatic style going. She wore delicate red heels with a slim ankle and toe strap.

Klementieff, Portman, Thompson and Waititi at the UK premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 5. CREDIT: John Phillips / Stringer

When it comes to her sartorial style, Portman has a stylish yet refined taste. On red carpets, Portman tends to wear creations from labels like Mugler Haute Couture, Givenchy and even Gucci. Recently, she attended the U.S. premiere of her new superhero movie wearing a bronze sparkly mini dress from Celine with a geometric cutout. Again, she matched her shoes to her outfit, wearing metallic strappy sandals in the same hue as her dress.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Portman’s best red carpet moments through the years

Add a pop of color to your closet with these red sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Steve Madden Bali Leg Wrap Dress Sandals, $110

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Jade Ankle Strap Sandal, $84

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulu's

Buy Now: Arrabella Red Satin Platform Ankle Strap Heels, $29