Natalie Portman Pops in Pink Miu Miu Suit & Edgy Crochet Crop Top With Hidden Heels In Rome for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour

Natalie Portman snapped a photo in Rome in a bubble gum pink set on Thursday ahead of a photocall.

The actress is still riding out the promotional train for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” her travels taking her to Rome. The star teased the movie’s July 8 release date in her caption, while the photo sees Portman standing before a scenic view of the Italian city.

The “Black Swan” star was clad in a pink Miu Miu set with a breezy bubblegum pink button up jacket and matching mini skirt. The jacket was thrown over a cream crochet crop top made from a thick yarn.

Portman wore little to no jewelry, painting her nails with a deep black instead. The style is neat and cohesive while the color is shocking and playful in contrast to the cropped top. The top is bohemian-inspired, also adding to that playful nature with the triangular cutouts while acting as a solid neutral to layer bold colors.

Although Portman’s shoes aren’t visible in the quick snapshot, a pink or black pump would serve the star well. Something that matches the color scheme while giving the popular star some extra inches.

PHOTOS: Click to see Natalie Portman’s top shoe moments.