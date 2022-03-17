Natalie Portman Takes Red-Hot Colors to Chic Levels in Mini Dress, Blazer & Satin Pumps at ‘Pachinko’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman looked ravishing in red at the premiere of “Pachinko” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “Pachinko” is a limited series based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. It centers around four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they make their way from Korea to Japan and then America. The television show officially premieres on Apple TV+ on March 25.

Natalie Portman at the premiere of Apple’s “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Portman was one of the stars who lead the way at the event. The Golden Globe winner arrived in a fiery red ensemble that included a blazer that she draped over her shoulders. The suit jacket added a streamlined finish to her look as it included sharp pointed shoulders sleek lapels and a structured hem. The “No Strings Attached” actress teamed her outerwear with a matching red dress from Magda Butrym, which included a plunging sweetheart neckline and stopped about mid-thigh.

Natalie Portman attends the premiere of Apple’s “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Portman accessorized her vibrant look with small gold hoop earrings and a small black padded handbag. To give her outfit the moment it deserved she slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for neutral glam.

Natalie Portman in red satin pumps at the premiere of “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

To seal the deal on her monochromatic aesthetic, the “Avengers: Endgame” star slipped into a pair of red satin pointy pumps. The shiny silhouette was the perfect complement to her look.

When it comes to footwear, Portman frequents in Dior designs for formal occasions. When she’s off duty, she keeps Adidas sneakers, Nike high tops and classic Converse Chuck Taylors in rotation as well as thong-toe sandals in rotation.

