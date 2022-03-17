×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Natalie Portman Takes Red-Hot Colors to Chic Levels in Mini Dress, Blazer & Satin Pumps at ‘Pachinko’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Natalie Portman
1999
2002
2002
2003
View Gallery 32 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman looked ravishing in red at the premiere of “Pachinko” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “Pachinko” is a limited series based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. It centers around four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they make their way from Korea to Japan and then America. The television show officially premieres on Apple TV+ on March 25.

Natalie Portman, Pachinko, Apple, Los Angeles
Natalie Portman at the premiere of Apple’s “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Portman was one of the stars who lead the way at the event. The Golden Globe winner arrived in a fiery red ensemble that included a blazer that she draped over her shoulders. The suit jacket added a streamlined finish to her look as it included sharp pointed shoulders sleek lapels and a structured hem. The “No Strings Attached” actress teamed her outerwear with a matching red dress from Magda Butrym, which included a plunging sweetheart neckline and stopped about mid-thigh.

Related

Elsa Hosk Makes a Case for At-Home Glamour in Crochet Bralette, Leggings & Knit Mules

Jessica Chastain Looks Festive in Candy Cane-Inspired Outfit and Cherry Red Pumps in New York

Natalie Portman Gets Into Character in a Cargo Dress & Booties With Chris Hemsworth

Natalie Portman, Pachinko, Apple, Los Angeles
Natalie Portman attends the premiere of Apple’s “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Portman accessorized her vibrant look with small gold hoop earrings and a small black padded handbag. To give her outfit the moment it deserved she slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for neutral glam.

Natalie Portman, red satin pumps
Natalie Portman in red satin pumps at the premiere of “Pachinko” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

To seal the deal on her monochromatic aesthetic, the “Avengers: Endgame” star slipped into a pair of red satin pointy pumps. The shiny silhouette was the perfect complement to her look.

When it comes to footwear, Portman frequents in Dior designs for formal occasions. When she’s off duty, she keeps Adidas sneakers, Nike high tops and classic Converse Chuck Taylors in rotation as well as thong-toe sandals in rotation.

Click through the gallery to see more of Portman’s red carpet style over the years.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with a pair red pointed-toe pumps.

Steve Madden Vala Red Patent Heels
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Red Vala Patent Heels, $100.

Jessica Simpson Whispe 2 Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Whispe 2 Pump, $70.

Marc Fisher LTD Sereno Heeled Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Sereno Pump, $90.

 

uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad