Natalie Portman Gives Black Swan Vibes in a Lacy Dior Dress and Strappy Sandals For Miss Dior Millefiori Garden

Natalie Portman made a sleek statement in lace for her latest appearance at The Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up event on Friday. Portman has been a brand ambassador for Dior since 2011.

The event took place in Los Angeles to announce the label’s new fragrance. The pop-up, which runs March 21 to 27, will include complimentary fragrance consultations, makeup applications and a live DJ.

Natalie Portman at the Miss Dior Millefiori fragrance pop-up event in Los Angeles on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolas/BFA.com

“The Professional” star wore a black lacy dress from Dior that featured a sheer top accented with black ruffled sleeves and an intricate design splashed across the top. The lower half of the dress had a flouncy tulle skirt. A silver belt added a touch of glimmer to her ensemble.

Portman opted for a pair of black strappy sandals that elevated her black look. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated an ankle strap for maximum security.

When it comes to her sartorial style, Portman has a stylish yet refined taste. At the “Pachinko” premiere in Los Angeles, she wore a red-hot blazer and minidress paired with satin pumps for a monochromatic outfit.

On red carpets, Portman tends to wear creations from labels like Mugler Haute Couture, Givenchy and even Gucci.

