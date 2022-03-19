×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Natalie Portman Gives Black Swan Vibes in a Lacy Dior Dress and Strappy Sandals For Miss Dior Millefiori Garden

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Natalie-Portman-head
Natalie Portman Top Shoe Moments
Natalie Portman Top Shoe Moments
Natalie Portman Top Shoe Moments
Natalie Portman Top Shoe Moments
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman made a sleek statement in lace for her latest appearance at The Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up event on Friday. Portman has been a brand ambassador for Dior since 2011.

The event took place in Los Angeles to announce the label’s new fragrance. The pop-up, which runs March 21 to 27, will include complimentary fragrance consultations, makeup applications and a live DJ.

Natalie Portman, Miss Dior Millefiori fragrance, all-black, sandals
Natalie Portman at the Miss Dior Millefiori fragrance pop-up event in Los Angeles on March 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Owen Kolas/BFA.com

“The Professional” star wore a black lacy dress from Dior that featured a sheer top accented with black ruffled sleeves and an intricate design splashed across the top. The lower half of the dress had a flouncy tulle skirt. A silver belt added a touch of glimmer to her ensemble.

Portman opted for a pair of black strappy sandals that elevated her black look. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated an ankle strap for maximum security.

When it comes to her sartorial style, Portman has a stylish yet refined taste. At the “Pachinko” premiere in Los Angeles, she wore a red-hot blazer and minidress paired with satin pumps for a monochromatic outfit.

On red carpets, Portman tends to wear creations from labels like Mugler Haute Couture, Givenchy and even Gucci.

Flip through the gallery to see Portman’s top shoe moments. 

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad