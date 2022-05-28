Natalia Dyer Wears Striking Emerald Short-Suit and Strappy Gold Heels to ‘Stranger Things’ Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Dyer is currently reuniting with the cast of “Stranger Things” on the media tour to end all media tours, celebrating the release of the show’s fourth season after a three-year hiatus. To ring in the show’s much-anticipated newest season on May 27, the 27-year-old actress attended a Netflix FYSEE panel in Los Angeles on the show’s release date, chatting alongside co-stars about all things strange and peculiar.

For the event, Dyer wore an Alexandre Vauthier emerald green wool blazer with statement gold buttons paired with matching emerald wool shorts. Underneath the double-breasted jacket, Dyer wore an emerald high-neck tank top. All pieces were from Vauthier’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Dyer wore the look with strappy gold and black high heels, which featured gold straps across the toes and contrasting black straps running up the side of the foot.

Natalie Dyer attends a panel for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” on May 27 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Dyer had her nails and toes painted black, wearing several gold rings and gold drop earrings for accessories. The star, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the show, wore a neutral makeup look with a pale pink lip and a light shimmery eyeshadow. Her wavy black collar bone-length hair was down, with her blunt bangs accentuating the modern and slightly gothic style of her chosen designer outfit.

Natalia Dyer arrives at a “Stranger Things” Netflix FYSEE panel in Los Angeles on May 27. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The much-anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things” premiered on Netflix on May 27. The nine-episode season is split into two volumes with the second half of the season set to premiere on July 1. In February, it was confirmed that a fifth and final season of the show will follow this year’s release.