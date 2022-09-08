Natalia Dyer Steps Into Fashion Week in Timelessly Chic Boots for Longchamp’s ‘Les Filles’ Party

Natalia Dyer arrived in sharp style to New York Fashion Week, thanks to Longchamp. The “Stranger Things” star made an entrance while attending the French luxury brand’s “Les Filles” party on Wednesday night, celebrating its new Box-Trot handbag launch and elegant fall campaign.
Dyer arrived at The Crown in a head-to-toe Longchamp outfit, featuring the brand’s new Fall 2022 collection. Her ensemble included a chic white blouse with flared sleeves, layered beneath a black quilted puffer vest. Adding to her outfit’s sharp nature was a puffed miniskirt, given a quilted texture by embroidery featuring Longchamp’s signature horse logo.
Completing her ensemble was the brand’s newest Box-Trot handbag; her $590 style featured a crossbody silhouette in dark orange leather, complete with gold hardware shaped like the brand’s aforementioned logo.
Dyer finished her outfit with a classic set of knee-high leather boots, also by Longchamp. Her style included almond-shaped closed toes with black uppers, providing a neutral shoe that can be paired with any ensemble. Though Dyer’s heels weren’t visible, her pair likely featured short block heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, creating an effortless and easy finish to the pair.
The actress notably has been a longtime admirer of Longchamp, even attending the brand’s debut Fashion Week show back in 2018.
Longchamp’s New York Fashion Week party celebrated the brand’s new Fall 2022 campaign, “J’aime les filles,” as well as the launch of its’ equestrian crossbody Box-Trot handbag. The occasion, held at The Crown, featured a welcome speech by the brand’s North America CEO Paul Lorraine and musical performances by Amrit + Gonnie Garko. Guests including Natalia Dyer, Tayshia Adams, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caroline Vazzana and Moti Ankari mingled for the occasion while posing for custom The Collective You portraits and personalizing their own Longchamp accessories.
Discover more Longchamp fashion shows over the years in the gallery.