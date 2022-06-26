Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed jacket draped over her shoulders, as her mini tennis dress was seen under with a round neck. The styling of the outfit exuded a very preppy-meets-girly collaboration. Preppy fashion has been trending in this last year as stars like Tyler, the Creator, and Emma Chamberlain walked the streets in sweater vests and loafers.

With a soft makeup look, and equally subtle accessories, the coordination with the outfit didn’t add drama. Just light and airy notes filled with charm. With pink butterfly clips, she pinned the two front strands back, the rest of her hair wavily flowing behind her.

Nike Air Force 1s are no surprise to the chain of fashion as they have become the go-to pair for Y2K-inspired outfits, like Bryant’s, where you can contrast the sportiness of the shoe with something a bit more feminine. She matched the essential white Air Force 1s with white socks, keeping the palette of very light colors. Air Force 1s are the medium between a shoe that can be used for physical activity along with style and that’s why you could see many others during the summer wearing them since they’re also easily affordable as well.

