Natalia Bryant Pays Homage to “The Lion King” in a Simba Onesie for Halloween

Natalia Bryant snapped a selfie of her costume for Halloween, posting the image to her Instagram Story. The social media star channeled the lovable Simba from the iconic Disney film “The Lion King.”

Getting into character, Bryant showed off her tail and went barefoot, her wild look complete with whiskers and gold accessories.

Cracking a joke in her caption, Bryant wrote, “why was Simba left behind? … because he wouldn’t MUFASA.” Following the theme, Bryant’s mother Vanessa and her siblings Capri and Bianca also wore costumes inspired by the animated movie.

The model was dressed in a cozy tan onesie coupled with dark brown faux fur that lined the sleeves, collar, the hem of her pants, and her tail. Alongside the playful costume, Bryant styled gilded rings and stacked bracelets that offered her outfit a touch of sophistication. The volleyball player wore her hair down styled in voluminous waves and parted in the middle, upping the drama.

Natalia Bryant in a Simba costume on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

While it seems she went barefoot for her Halloween look, Bryant’s footwear choices are usually exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature a wide array of more tonal styles that can pair with just about everything, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas.

Last we caught up with Bryant, she was striking model-worthy poses for Levi’s 2022 vote campaign in casual attire. The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant wore a simple black T-shirt with charcoal denim overalls. Along with the outfit, Natalia wore Nike women’s Dunk High LX ‘Toasty’ sneakers. The shoes feature mismatched panels in white, brown, green and tan, along with a suede Swoosh.

