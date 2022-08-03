×
Natalia Bryant Goes Chicly Blue in Backless Floral Swimsuit & Sandals for Beach Day

Though Barbiecore pink is the peak color trending, Natalia Bryant dedicated her style palette to blue on Monday, with sweeping ocean views to match.

The daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant coordinated her floral-print blue swimsuit with an inflatable round float that matched the pattern of Bryant’s swimwear. The icy blue floral patterns amidst the ocean were a wonderful sight.

The one-piece incorporated thin straps and a backless silhouette for a modern finish. Swimsuits come with an interesting history. First emerging in the early 1900s, one-piece swimsuits pushed boundaries in women’s fashion, with women actually getting arrested for wearing what many today would consider modest swimwear. By the 1930s, one-piece swimsuits largely resembled what they are today — fitted garments scooped low in the back without sleeves or leg coverings.

Since Bryant was in the water, shoes were out of the question, but for a summery day at the beach, many choices would oblige. The footwear most suitable for Bryant’s floral swimsuit would include a pair of comfortable white slides and thong sandals that offer both comfort and style.

