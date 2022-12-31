Natalia Bryant Skis Into the New Year in White Cropped Puffer Jacket and Celine Goggles

Natalia Bryant hit the slopes with her cousins in a slideshow of images on her Instagram Story yesterday. Bryant expertly skied down hills all wrapped up in cozy winter wears.

On top, the model wore a cropped white mock neck puffer jacket with colorful detailing on the chest, which she wore overtop what appeared to be a black long sleeve shirt. As for bottoms, Bryant warmed up in black high waisted ski pants featuring zipper pocket detailing. Layering up, the 19-year-old fashionista popped on black nylon mittens and protected her head and eyes with a white helmet and Celine ski goggles. Over her shoulder, the social media personality wore a black crossbody fanny pack with a silver zip up closure. Bryants dark tresses were hidden under her helmet.

On her feet, Bryant sported skis attached to bulky blue boots that kept the skis in place.

Natalia Bryant skiing with cousins on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Bryant’s footwear choices are usually exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature a wide array of more tonal styles that pair with just about everything, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas.

In a similar warm fashion, Bryant spent her holidays giving back at the Baby2Baby’s holiday toy distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Natalia looked cozy and chic for the occasion, sporting a black and white flannel shacket. The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant completed her look with a simple cream top and high-waist denim jeans.

As for her shoes, Natalia completed her look with a pair of cream colored boots. The silhouette had a round toe, thin laces and rigged sole for more comfort and greater traction.

