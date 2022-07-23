Natalia Bryant Matches With Her Baby Sister in Floral Dresses & Versatile Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Bryant took a stroll with her baby sister in similar outfits Thursday evening, captioned the moment in an Instagram photo, “Two peas in a pod.” There’s nothing like matching with family, and even though the daughters of late Kobe Bryant didn’t wear identical dresses, the concept was the same.

Bryant wore a pale orange midi dress that cut at her ankles. The sleeveless dress featured a cinched back, as the rest of the dress flared out. It had white flowers that cascaded all over the fabric, and the orange against her complexion allowed her to glow during the night.

She wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle where the top half of her was pulled back into a bun, as the rest of her tresses covered the beginning of her back. Her accessories were more minimal, as she wore a couple of rings on her right hand, small silver studs and a hair tie around her left wrist. The choice propelled the outfit as it kept the look minimalistic and dainty for the evening.

White sneakers offer versatility for day and night, and can counter the femininity of a dress with sportiness.

Her little sister wasn’t too far off, as her multicolored dress of orange, green and purple had red floral prints. With short sleeves and a flared hem, it was playful and cohesive with Natalia’s outfit. She wore her hair in a small curly ponytail, similar to her big sister, and finished her look off with a pair of white socks and sneakers.

PHOTOS: Remembering Kobe Bryant, the Family Man

