Natalia Bryant Amps Up White Shirt Dress With Platform Loafers at Revolve’s Winterland

By Melody Rivera
Natalia Byrant attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend.

Bryant wore an oversized white button-up shirt dress for the occasion. The sophisticated piece featured a studded collar. She paired the top with black opaque tights, adding an edge to her look.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant attends Revolve x AT&T Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Bryant accessorized with a variety of silver-toned rings and diamond safety pin earrings. She added more sparkling details with a white embellished crossbody bag.

Bryant kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her bold makeup that featured a soft smokey eye and a bright red lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Sabrina Porsche and makeup artist Jose Corella.

Tia Mowry, Natalia Bryant
Tia Mowry and Natalia Bryant attend Revolve x AT&T Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant attends Revolve x AT&T Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of black loafers. The patent leather shoes featured a lace-up closure and an almond toe. The loafers also had a boost with the platform sole.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Natalia Bryant attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
A closer look at Natalia Bryant’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The model is on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas. Sometimes, she switches it up with a pair of sandals for a beach day. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the metallic sandals she wore to the CFDA Awards last month which, paired with a coral hooded dress.

