×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021
“Americathon,” 1979
The Barbara Walters Special, 1980
John McEnroe, 1981
Richard Simmons, 1981
View Gallery 86 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today.

The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session.

Natalia Bryant looked casually chic in her mirror selfie she posted on Instagram on Oct. 25.
Natalia Bryant looked casually chic in her mirror selfie she posted on Instagram on Oct. 25.
CREDIT: via Instagram

The young model paired the neutral look with all-white Nike Free Run 2 sneakers. The low-top shoes featured deep waffle-like grooves on the soles, designed for flexibility, and a suede cage on the upper to add texture, depth and stability. The sneakers are retailing for $53.97.

Nike Free Run 2
Nike Free Run 2
CREDIT: Nike

She paired the lightweight mesh running shoes with white ankle-high socks, protecting her ankles from the cold weather.

The model is also on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas. Sometimes, she switches it up with a pair of sandals for a beach day. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the stiletto sandals she wore to Burberry’s Lola Party back in April.

PHOTOS: 50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad