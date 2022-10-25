Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today.

The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session.

Natalia Bryant looked casually chic in her mirror selfie she posted on Instagram on Oct. 25. CREDIT: via Instagram

The young model paired the neutral look with all-white Nike Free Run 2 sneakers. The low-top shoes featured deep waffle-like grooves on the soles, designed for flexibility, and a suede cage on the upper to add texture, depth and stability. The sneakers are retailing for $53.97.

Nike Free Run 2 CREDIT: Nike

She paired the lightweight mesh running shoes with white ankle-high socks, protecting her ankles from the cold weather.

The model is also on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas. Sometimes, she switches it up with a pair of sandals for a beach day. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the stiletto sandals she wore to Burberry’s Lola Party back in April.

PHOTOS: 50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities