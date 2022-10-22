Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s

Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear.

She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with chunky gold jewelry that she stacked around her neck, wrist, and on her fingers.

Adding a classic touch, Bryant laced up chunky all white Nike Air Force 1’s, adding that athletic touch to the look. The sneaker is a constant favorite in Bryant’s more casual wardrobe, the star often pairing the recognizable footwear with everything from mom jeans to skirts. The sneakers have been seen on everyone including Pete Davidson to Camila Cabello, proving that the versatile sneakers have a place in just about everyone’s wardrobe.

Natalia Bryant taking a selfie on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort, and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Bryant’s footwear choices are exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature a wide array of more tonal styles that can pair with just about everything, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas.

