Natalia Bryant Masters Styling Mom Jeans With Versatile Sneakers & Statement Red Top in Venice Beach

Natalia Bryant was spotted in Venice, Calif., in a casual-chic look that she shared on Thursday with her Instagram fans.

The daughter of late Kobe Bryant stood before an intersection in Venice beach, overlooking traffic lights and scenic views at night. Posing for a set of photos, the star can be seen smiling at the camera brightly.

Bryant donned a red sweater with an oversized fit and white detailing on the back. The crewneck was a fire engine red and had long, almost billowy sleeves. The former basketball star’s daughter also wore a pair of blue jeans with a loose, mom jean fit as the silhouette has become wildly popular for their comfort and carefree appearance.

On her shoulder, Bryant wears a tan Dior saddlebag with a monogram “CD” on the handle in gold hardware. The saddlebag has become a hot commodity among celebs for its interesting shape and many colors and designs. It looks as if beyond the bag, Bryant keeps accessories to a minimum, letting her outfit speak for itself.

The ensemble is simple and cozy, perfect for a night out exploring the Venice area.

On her feet, Bryant stepped into clean white sneakers without a platform. The shoes had a rounded toe and white laces. The clean white color with the blue jeans and red crewneck make for a simple yet pleasing color palette. The sneakers are almost blindingly white, contrasting the deep blue of the trousers. White sneakers like these are also a go-to closet staple for their versatility.

