Natalia Bryant Wore a Chic Tweed Dress & Combat Boots for the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show

The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 show saw plenty of famous faces step out to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s new designs in San Diego, Calif., on May 12. Everyone from Miranda Kerr and Maude Apatow to Emma Roberts and brand ambassador Chloë Grace Moretz flocked to the front row for the golden hour show. Model on the rise Natalia Bryant was also on hand at the star-studded event.

The daughter of late legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram yesterday to share some snaps of her Louis Vuitton look, as well as some pictures she took with other attendees. The 19-year-old, who is signed to IMG Models Worldwide, showed off a light gray tweed mini dress featuring a classic rounded neck, short sleeves and a thigh-skimming skirt with a subtle flare.

From there, Bryant added black leather ankle boots featuring a timeless lace-up design and Louis Vuitton logo details on the vamp. Pulling her chic ensemble together effortlessly, she also accessorized with an assortment of subtle jewelry and a black leather LV envelope bag with a gold chainlink strap.

In one of her photos, she is seen posing with 18-year-old Olympic freestyle skiier Eileen Gu, who sported a more casual look of a cropped tee, denim jacket and track pants. The photo must’ve been taken after the show, as Gu actually walked the runway.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of her post, Bryant received plenty of praise, including from family friend La La Anthony and her USC roommate, Storm Reid. “My beautiful niece. Always shining bright,” Anthony wrote.