Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign

Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election.

The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their vote.

Natalia Bryant struck a model-worthy pose in casual attire for the new campaign. The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant wore a simple black T-shirt with charcoal denim overalls.

Natalia Bryant stars in Levi’s 2022 vote campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Natalia accessorized with layered necklaces, small hoop earrings and several midi rings. For glam, Natalia went soft makeup and parted her hair in the middle, and styled it straight.

When it came down to the shoes, Natalia completed her look with the Nike women’s Dunk High LX ‘Toasty’ sneakers. The Nike women’s Dunk High LX ‘Toasty’ treats the classic silhouette to a winter-ready makeover, highlighted by 20% recycled content by weight. The quilted textile upper features mismatched panels in white, brown, green and tan, along with a black synthetic suede Swoosh. A crimson suede heel tab provides a bold pop of color. Nike’s pinwheel tongue tag references the shoe’s sustainable build, while the sockliner includes Toasty branding in a nod to the warm fleece that lines the interior.

When it comes to shoes, Bryant’s footwear choices are exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

