Natalia Bryant Masters Preppy Style In Graphic Sweater & Pleated Miniskirt for Lacoste Party for Venus Williams

Natalia Bryant pulled out preppy pieces for a Lacoste event celebrating Venus Williams on Oct. 6. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit for the night.

The new carousel of images sees Natalia standing in a neutral hallway. She looked stunning in a cream cable knit sweater that featured an embroidered V-neckline and a graphic design that had dangling strings on one side. The collegiate piece also had slouchy sleeves and folded hemline. Sticking to a fall-style aesthetic, the University of Southern California student complemented her top with a camel-colored pleated mini skirt.

Preppy back-to-school looks are cool again and have surprisingly changed very little. School uniforms are worn across the country and argyle is still prominently displayed in several store brand windows. The appeal of preppy fashion is that it looks clean, intentionally styled and above all is not swayed by fleeting trend cycles.

To amp up the glam factor, Natalia went with glowy makeup and a glossy neutral pout. She styled her hair half up, half down and let two strands frame her face. The media personality accessorized with several small thin hoop earrings and gold layered chains.

The angle of the photos did not allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would no surprise if she tied her look together with sneakers or loafers, which are two shoe styles that are synonymous to the the classic trend.

When it comes to shoes, Bryant’s footwear choices are exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

