Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons.

Natalia Bryant attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci on in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

Natalie Bryant at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and a slight flare on the leg. Bryant styled her hair straight and opted for soft glam with a neutral matte pout. She added a pop of color to her formal attire with Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola Bag in the color Primrose Pink.

Natalie Bryant at the Burberry Lola Bag event in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

To ground things, the model slipped into black strappy sandals. The silhouette had a wide leather strap across the toe and a stiletto heel. The shoes added a polished finish to her ensemble.

A closer look at Natalia Bryant’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: Burberry

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

