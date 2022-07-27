Natalia Bryant Makes ‘Sex and the City’ Tribute to Barneys in Mom Jeans, Corset & Clear Heels

There’s nothing like Barney’s New York as Natalia Bryant showed in her Instagram post on Sunday. The model represented a minimalistic Y2K style.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore standout mom jeans with the retailer’s logo embroidered on the back. The high-waisted denim showcased “Barneys New York” with a distressed cut at the bottom.

To go along with the jeans, the influencer wore a white corset with off-the-shoulder sleeves and thinner straps that hung on her shoulders. Her accessories were simple, as she wore a small blue bracelet while keeping her neck bare.

With her signature smile, she posed with her head turning over her shoulder as her black wavy tresses fawned over the middle of her back. She clipped her hair, as two front strands framed her face.

To complete the versatile look, the social media star wore a pair of white ankle-strapped pumps for cohesion and style. The pumps had a clear heel, which added another exciting detail.

As this outfit was chic and well-coordinated, which isn’t surprising as Bryant’s outfits are always filled with light colors and flowy texture.

Barneys New York has changed so much over the years, but its influence is undeniable. Bryant recalled its presence in pop culture by adding scenes from “Sex and the City” featuring the store in her Instagram carousel. The luxury retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and sold its intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group.

