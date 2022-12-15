Natalia Bryant Goes Casual-Chic in Flannel Jacket & Suede Boots at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution

Natalia Bryant pulled out casual staples for Baby2Baby’s holiday toy distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The model joined her mother Vanessa Bryant at the event as well as Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan and Kelly Rowland. Presented by Frame and Nordstrom, the nonprofit organization works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities.

Natalia looked cozy and chic for the occasion, sporting a black and white flannel shacket. The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant completed her look with a simple cream top and high-waist denim jeans.

Natalia Bryant attends the Baby2Baby holiday toys distribution event presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

(L-R) Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant attend the Baby2Baby holiday toys distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Sticking to a chill vibe, Natalia accessorized with a black shoulder bag, small stud earrings and a thin necklace. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Natalia completed her look with a pair of cream boots. The silhouette had a round toe, thin laces and rigged sole for more comfort and greater traction.

(L-R) Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Bryant, Emma Grede, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein, and Natalia Diamante Bryant at the Baby2Baby holiday toys distribution at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

When it comes to shoes, Natalia tends to gravitate towards bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland and more stars joined Baby2Baby’s holiday distribution at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

