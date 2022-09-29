Natalia Bryant Keeps It Casual in ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ Sweater & Classic Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalia Bryant posed in a full-length mirror, snapping a quick selfie and showing off her outfit on her Instagram story today. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with closet staple footwear.

Going for a chill vibe, the model donned a pastel yellow oversized crew neck sweater with characters of the beloved children’s show “Strawberry Shortcake” featured on the front and back in a colorful display. The sleeves, as well as the hem of the knitwear, are tipped in light grey that contrasts the sunshine shade of the garment. Bryant paired the slouchy sweater with light wash denim jeans, that were also baggy, sporting a distressed and stringy hem.

Natalia Bryant taking a selfie of her outfit on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

For accessories, the volleyball player wore layered gold chain necklaces and a multitude of chunky coordinating rings on each finger. Maximizing the shine, the daughter of Kobe Bryant adorned her ears with many small gold hoop earrings. The sporty social media star wore her dark curls up and out of the way in a slicked-back middle-parted ponytail and accentuated her features with natural makeup.

Adding a classic touch, Bryant laced up chunky white Nike Air Force 1’s, a popular and highly contested shoe, adding that athletic touch. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort, and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Natalia Bryant taking a selfie of her outfit on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Bryant’s footwear choices are exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

