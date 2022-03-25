×
Naomi Watts Masterfully Coordinates Power Suit & Pumps With Dramatic Pleated Toes for ‘Good Morning America’

By Ashley Rushford
Naomi Watts
According to some stars, the power suit is shaping up to be a major spring style staple. Naomi Watts is the latest celebrity to share her take on the look while out Thursday in New York City. The British actress was sharply suited as she made her way into ABC studios for a “Good Morning America” interview to chat about her new film, “Infinite Storm,” which debuts in theaters on March 25.

“The Desperate Hour” star made a serious style statement in an off-white suit. Her outfit consisted of an oversized blazer that she wore over a cream-colored blouse. She rolled up the cuffs on her jacket, which gave her sophisticated ensemble a business-chic feel.

Naomi Watts, Good Morning America, Power Suit
Naomi Watts arrives at ABC studios for “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Naomi Watts, Good Morning America, Power Suit, White Pumps
Naomi Watts at “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 24, 2022.
CREDIT: NW/MEGA

Watts teamed her blazer with matching trousers. The pants had seamed ceases and wide-leg. The film producer complemented her look with a gold choker necklace, small chunky hoops and styled her signature blond locs straight.

Naomi Watts, White Pumps
A closer look at Naomi Watts’ pumps at “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To amp up the glamour, Watts sealed the deal with Jimmy Choo’s “Basil” white pumps. The pointed-toe on the silhouette is given a dramatic effect as it is wrapped in pleated latte luxe nappa leather. The glamorous style sits on a slim 3inch heel and features an ankle strap with a secure fastening. The heels are also available in tan and black and currently retail for $1,050 on Net-A-Porter.

Jimmy Choo, White Pumps
Jimmy Choo ‘Basil’ Pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by like Zimmermann, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, the film produce tends to gravitate towards embellished loafers, block-heeled sandals, comfy sneakers and a variety of pumps.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Make your next look pop with white pumps.

