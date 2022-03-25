Naomi Watts Masterfully Coordinates Power Suit & Pumps With Dramatic Pleated Toes for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

According to some stars, the power suit is shaping up to be a major spring style staple. Naomi Watts is the latest celebrity to share her take on the look while out Thursday in New York City. The British actress was sharply suited as she made her way into ABC studios for a “Good Morning America” interview to chat about her new film, “Infinite Storm,” which debuts in theaters on March 25.

“The Desperate Hour” star made a serious style statement in an off-white suit. Her outfit consisted of an oversized blazer that she wore over a cream-colored blouse. She rolled up the cuffs on her jacket, which gave her sophisticated ensemble a business-chic feel.

Watts teamed her blazer with matching trousers. The pants had seamed ceases and wide-leg. The film producer complemented her look with a gold choker necklace, small chunky hoops and styled her signature blond locs straight.

To amp up the glamour, Watts sealed the deal with Jimmy Choo’s “Basil” white pumps. The pointed-toe on the silhouette is given a dramatic effect as it is wrapped in pleated latte luxe nappa leather. The glamorous style sits on a slim 3inch heel and features an ankle strap with a secure fastening. The heels are also available in tan and black and currently retail for $1,050 on Net-A-Porter.

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by like Zimmermann, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, the film produce tends to gravitate towards embellished loafers, block-heeled sandals, comfy sneakers and a variety of pumps.

