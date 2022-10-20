Naomi Watts Goes for Stripes in Colorful Knit Halter Top & Gold Wedges for Her New Wellness Brand Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Watts attended the launch party of her new wellness brand, Stripes, in Palisades, Calif. yesterday.

The British actress partnered with the biotechnology company Amyris to create Stripes, a holistic wellness brand focusing on menopause health. For the launch party, the “King Kong” actress wore a shimmering striped halter neck top from Zimmerman’s Kaleidoscope Collection. The top featured a waist scarf that accentuated her waist. She paired it with a matching high-waisted A-line midi skirt with the sleeveless top.

Watts paired the look with a blue sapphire jewelry set that featured a pair of gold dangle earrings and two statement rings.

Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on October 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Stripes

For her footwear, the actress went with gold open-toe wedges from Jimmy Choo’s spring 2022 collection. The 4.3-inch heels featured an ankle strap and a square toe. These Jimmy Choo sandals are Italian-crafted and create the illusion of stilettos from the back and a wedge from the side.

Gold Liquid Metal Leather Wedge Sandals by Jimmy Choo

The actress kept her blond bob in a sleek style with her minimal makeup featuring a pink lip.

Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on October 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Stripes

Watts usually works with Jeanann Williams for her red carpet-looks. The stylist also works with Julianna Marguilles , Meg Ryan, and Monica Barbaro.

Watts often goes for business chic styles. Earlier this week, Watts was seen at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event wearing an all-white power suit from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection. She paired it with metallic textured pumps.

Watt’s shoe collection is filled with luxury brands like Gianvito Rossi, Manolo Blahnik, and Christian Louboutin. Sometimes she will switch it up with a fitted midi dress that features vibrant colors and textures. If she’s having a casual day, Watts likes to wear knitted sweaters with a comfy pair of jeans. The actress keeps herself active so she has a wide sneaker range for her workouts. She’s been seen in affordable brands like Vans and Nike.

PHOTOS: Zendaya, Naomi Watts & More in the Front Row at LFW’s Fall 2018 Shows