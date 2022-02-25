Naomi Osaka Is Preppy-Chic in Patterned Minidress and Yellow Nike Air Force 1s

Naomi Osaka showcased her sporty-chic style in a series of new photos she uploaded on Instagram. The tennis superstar shared several shots of herself posing in front of a luxurious silver vehicle. The new image provided a preppy aesthetic as she wore a black and yellow striped dress. The short number was complete with a white collar, pleats and oversized sleeves that included flannel and color block patchwork details on each side.

Osaka complemented the color scheme by captioning the post with a yellow and pink heart emoji. The four-time Grand Slam champion accessorized her patterned garment with a fresh white manicure, large thin gold hoop earrings, gold midi rings and and wrapped a gold silk headband around her blond locs, which she pulled up into a bun.

The athlete added a pop of color to her look with a light pink Louis Vuitton handbag. The supple calf leather purse is embossed with the Louis Vuitton monogram in pink and has a thick shoulder strap.

To round everything, she finished off her fit with a yellow Nike Air Force 1s. The classic sneaker is complete with a white outer sole, a perforations on the toe and Swoosh overlays. The low-cut silhouette adds a clean and streamlined look. It is no surprise Osaka would pop out in a fresh pair of Nike kicks. The 24-year-old has partnered with the athletic brand for a selection of apparel and footwear collections as well as to launch Play Academy with Naomi Osaka — a girls-only sports program in partnership with the brand and Laureus Sport for Good.

When it comes to fashion, Osaka always hits the pavement in chic and comfortable outfits. She loves to incorporate bold prints and earth-toned neutral into her cozy style.

