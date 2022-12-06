Naomi Osaka Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Peep-Toe Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Naomi Osaka gave a little black dress a towering boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play,” how she handles mental health challenges and some of her favorite things to do in New York City.

Osaka wore a black minidress for her television appearance. The piece featured puffy shoulder pads, sheer ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. To amp up her look, she accessorized with a gold choker necklace and diamond stud earrings.

Naomi Osaka appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Osaka completed her look with a set of platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch rectangular heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Beyond her outstanding career, Osaka is known for having a chic and cozy sartorial fashion sense. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards various Nike silhouettes. The 24-year-old has partnered with the athletic brand for a selection of apparel and footwear collections as well as to launch Play Academy With Naomi Osaka — a girls-only sports program in partnership with the brand and Laureus Sport for Good. When she’s not in sneakers you can find her in everything from strappy sandals, embellished heels, platform wedges, ankle boots and classic pumps.