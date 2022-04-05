Naomi Osaka Serves Up Poolside Glamour in Shimmering Halter Dress & Barefoot Pose in Miami

Naomi Osaka knows how to make a style statement on and off the court. On Monday, the tennis superstar shared a photoset of a few sweet memories from her Miami Airbnb.

“Thank you Miami for everything, and to @airbnb for a place to call home for the past few weeks. Had a blast with my friends and Butta definitely loved the 305 #airbnbpartner,” she wrote under the carousel images.

The first photo shows Osaka posing in a beautiful backyard. The Nike athlete sits perched on the ledge of a pool wearing a white halter-neck sequin gown. The sleeveless knit garment was complete with a turtleneck and a sharp hemline. She styled her curly locs in an updo and amped up the glamour with dewy makeup and a neutral pout. To complement the aesthetic, Osaka decided to shoeless.

In another shot, the four-time Grand Slam tennis champion cuddled with her dog Butta. She showcased her sporty-chic style by pairing a navy blue baseball cap with a matching oversized short sleeve T-shirt. The angle of the shot didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she finished things off with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Beyond her outstanding career, Osaka is known for having a chic and cozy sartorial fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will notice that the tennis pro favors pieces that feature bold prints and earth-toned neutrals on and off the court.

As for footwear, she will likely complete her look with a Nike silhouette. The 24-year-old has partnered with the athletic brand for a selection of apparel and footwear collections as well as to launch Play Academy With Naomi Osaka — a girls-only sports program in partnership with the brand and Laureus Sport for Good. When she’s not in sneakers you can find her in everything from strappy sandals, embellished heels, platform wedges, ankle boots and classic pumps.