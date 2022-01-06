Naomi Osaka Returns to the Tennis Court in Bright Orange Nikes

Naomi Osaka during the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia on Jan. 4, 2022.

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021.

Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska.

Naomi Osaka wears the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka in orange during the Melbourne Summer Set on Jan. 6, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches, dressing in a brown printed Nike tank top and a black Nike skort the other day and a halter dress version of the top today. On her feet, she sported her own shoe, which also comes in a neon pink colorway as well as a special US Open iteration featuring New York graphics.

A closer look at Osaka wearing the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka hard court shoe in bright orange on Jan. 6, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Osaka announced she would be taking an indefinite break from tennis after losing to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open in September. The former world No. 1 also withdrew from the French Open last year due to mental health issues and opted out of Wimbledon. She will take on Andrea Petkovic of Germany in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Naomi Osaka wears the same neon Nike style with a brown printed dress during the Melbourne Summer Set on Jan. 4, 2022. CREDIT: AP

