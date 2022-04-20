Naomi Osaka Models New Nike Sneakers on the Clay Court

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Osaka modeled her new Nike sneakers in style. The tennis player sat on a rock wall beside the court, smiling at the camera, a fence to her side. The athlete wore an all-blue ensemble in various shades of the primary color.

“Tbh ever since I signed with Nike I feel like I consistently have the hardest tennis shoes to come out every season. Lol anyways here’s EU clay for ya,” she captioned the photo on Tuesday.

Osaka slipped into a dark blue windbreaker, throwing it over a jersey. The tennis player coordinated with lighter blue leggings and finished off the ensemble with a dark blue cap with white detailing. Osaka wore minimal accessories besides the hat, keeping things simple for her day practicing out on the court.

The star of the outfit, as Osaka mentioned, was the Nike sneakers. The sneakers were a mix of blue, gold, and green. The laces were black along with the sole of the shoe, which was slightly elevated. The shoe itself is mainly a light blue with gold accents featured on the iconic Nike swoosh on the heel detailing. The sides of the tennis shoe are adorned with illustrated cartoon hearts and faces in green, blue, and black boxes. The same side detailing is carried on into the inside of the shoe with gold lettering accompanying it. The tongue of the tennis shoe is black with gold lettering plastered on the dark background. The sneaker has a slight platform thanks to the thick sole, giving the athlete some height and ease of movement.

