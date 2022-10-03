Naomi Campbell Models Dramatic Puffer at Yeezy SZN 9’s Surprise Runway in Flat Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell returned to grace the runways of Paris Fashion Week today. The supermodel walked for Kanye West’s Yeezy SZN 9 runway show that was live-streamed on YouTube.

Campbell wore an all-black look, with a dramatic puffer jacket that had a deconstructed layer over the main piece with oversized puffy panels falling down on her back. The supermodel also wore a black hat with a matching scarf covering her ears and wrapped around her neck.

Naomi Campbell for Yeezy SZN 9 Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week CREDIT: YouTube

Campbell’s outfit was completed with a pair of black legging-pants and matching ancient-style flat boots. The shoes are made with a dark denim material.

Yeezy and Campbell’s partnership dates back to 2016 when the supermodel made a surprise appearance during Yeezy’s Season 3 runway.

Related Kanye West's Far-Right 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Goes Viral at Yeezy SZN 9 Fashion Show Emma Chamberlain Gets Surrealist in 'Lip Dress' & Jean Boots at Loewe's Paris Fashion Week Show Paris Jackson Bursts with Color in Floral Crochet Dress & Leather Boots For Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week Show

Naomi Campbell for Yeezy SZN 9 Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week CREDIT: YouTube

West confirmed that he would be debuting a new Yeezy SZN 9 collection for his brand during Paris Fashion Week one day before the event after hinting its unveiling one month earlier. The show today is the first since the brand introduced the Season 8 fall collection in 2020. Yeezy’s comeback happens a month after Ye said in an interview with Bloomberg that it was time for him to “go it alone” and cut ties from the corporate entities linked to his Yeezy brand, namely Adidas and Gap.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years